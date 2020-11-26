David F. Welch Sells 95,000 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Infinera stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.