David King Sells 300 Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Director David King sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.80, for a total transaction of C$33,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,466,316.80.

MRG.UN stock opened at C$16.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52-week low of C$10.73 and a 52-week high of C$20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

