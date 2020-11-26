Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $60.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,101,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $114,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,689 shares of company stock worth $3,954,259. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

