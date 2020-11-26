Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $107.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JACK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.21.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $91.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $42,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 83.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 371,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,501,000 after acquiring an additional 168,816 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

