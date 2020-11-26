Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Sell Rating for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGPYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $32.12 on Monday. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

