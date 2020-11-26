Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €51.10 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €51.10 ($60.12) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DWNI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($46.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.80 ($51.53).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €40.72 ($47.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.20. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

