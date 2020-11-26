DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Increased to $257.00 by Analysts at Pritchard Capital

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lifted by Pritchard Capital from $250.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.74.

Shares of DOCU opened at $224.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.78. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.36 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $3,301,258.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

