Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Domtar from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UFS upgraded Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

NYSE UFS opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75. Domtar has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 194.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domtar will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 47.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

