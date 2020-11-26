Dover’s (DOV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.50.

Dover stock opened at $124.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average of $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,827 shares of company stock worth $3,460,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Dover by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

