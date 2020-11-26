Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €33.00 by Morgan Stanley

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.50 ($35.88).

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) stock opened at €30.66 ($36.07) on Tuesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 52-week high of €32.90 ($38.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 58.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

