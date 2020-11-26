Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $90.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $69.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DY. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $63.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.80. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $78.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $2,694,011.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795,340.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

