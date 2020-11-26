Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $90.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research lowered Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised Dycom Industries to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

DY stock opened at $63.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $78.71.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

