Dynatrace Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,149 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 943% compared to the typical daily volume of 302 put options.

DT opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,221,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,680 shares in the company, valued at $46,879,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $322,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,800 shares of company stock worth $7,476,716. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.26.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

