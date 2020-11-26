Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Eagle Capital Growth Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.51.

NYSEAMERICAN GRF opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $8.24.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.