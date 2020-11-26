Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) CAO Scott V. King Sells 18,000 Shares

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $99.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $103.73.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
