Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) CAO Scott V. King Sells 18,000 Shares

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $99.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $103.73.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after acquiring an additional 531,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,475 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.