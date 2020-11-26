Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of EV stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,537,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,810,000 after buying an additional 196,232 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,077,000 after buying an additional 130,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.