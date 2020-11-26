Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ECL. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.69.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $218.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.82. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $3,334,656. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

