Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.69.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL opened at $218.03 on Monday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $3,334,656 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.