Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.66.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,402 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

