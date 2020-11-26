Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.66.
Shares of NYSE EC opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.
