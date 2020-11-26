EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EDRVF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Santander lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of EDRVF stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

