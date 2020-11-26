Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.21

Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1124446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market cap of $27.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.18 million for the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

