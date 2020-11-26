ELA Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $612,451.00 (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One ELA Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. ELA Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00163513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.01008810 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00267997 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00446211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00174680 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.