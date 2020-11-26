Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.28.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $31.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,612.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448,327 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,719 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,660 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,057,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.