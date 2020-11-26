Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Elbit Systems has raised its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $125.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.53. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.85.

ESLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

