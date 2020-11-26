Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Electromed alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Electromed has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Electromed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electromed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electromed by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 77,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Electromed by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 58,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.