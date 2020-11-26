Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives $93.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBS. ValuEngine lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

EBS stock opened at $80.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $4,109,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,209,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,254,297.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $3,160,649.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,953 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,856 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 4,355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,772,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,801 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,988,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,120,000 after acquiring an additional 635,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after acquiring an additional 141,726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after acquiring an additional 140,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

