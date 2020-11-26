Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) CFO Frank J. Dellaquila Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $80.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

