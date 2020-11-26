Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $96.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.19.

Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

