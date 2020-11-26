Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Wire from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Encore Wire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Wire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Encore Wire stock opened at $52.58 on Monday. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 32.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

