ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) Receives €14.01 Average PT from Brokerages

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.01 ($16.48).

ENGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) alerts:

EPA ENGI opened at €12.64 ($14.86) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.21. ENGIE SA has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.