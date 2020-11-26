Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 293,088 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $264,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after acquiring an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,880 shares of company stock valued at $282,994. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of EPD opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.36. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

