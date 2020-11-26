EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) EVP Sells $3,403,000.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Balazs Fejes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.18.

NYSE EPAM opened at $318.65 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $356.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. VTB Capital lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,024,000 after buying an additional 143,058 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 18.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,272,000 after buying an additional 135,016 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 55.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,233,000 after buying an additional 121,321 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2,230.4% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after buying an additional 87,520 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

