Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equitable Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.75 target price on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

EQGPF opened at $75.01 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $75.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.