Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 493,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 279,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 126,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,880 shares of company stock worth $282,994. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

