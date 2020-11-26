Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $106.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.52. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $109.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

