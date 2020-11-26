Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Leslie’s, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 over the last three months.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

