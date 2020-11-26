Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a report released on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQR. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.21.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 24.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 24.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

