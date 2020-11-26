Eshelman Ventures, Llc Sells 283,465 Shares of Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $892,914.75. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Liquidia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

