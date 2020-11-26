Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 3,390 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 545.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $170.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

