Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,477,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,188,000 after purchasing an additional 119,075 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,522,000 after purchasing an additional 50,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Snap-on by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,142,000 after purchasing an additional 673,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,226,000 after purchasing an additional 216,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

NYSE SNA opened at $174.96 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $180.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $2,047,995.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,413 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

