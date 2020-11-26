Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,621 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $1,343,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 26.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after buying an additional 40,043 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, KCG downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

