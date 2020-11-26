Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Insiders have sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $341.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $340.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

