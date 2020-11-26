Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.