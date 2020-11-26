Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $349,199.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,578,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,639 shares of company stock worth $19,087,445. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Argus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

NYSE ADM opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

