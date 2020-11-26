Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $135.85 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.39.

In related news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $383,426.33. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

