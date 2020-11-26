Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 16,828 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,828 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Twitter by 361.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Twitter by 20.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth $73,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 59.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $67,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $269,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 259,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,352,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

