Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Sells $1,088,514.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director M Michele Burns sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $1,088,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $145.09 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $154.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average of $113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $165,625,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 8,694.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 974,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 77.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after buying an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.68.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

