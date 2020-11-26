Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Root has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Get Root alerts:

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.