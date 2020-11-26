Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 100.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $740,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $122,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,252. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

