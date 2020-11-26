Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend by 137.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

