Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.
Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend by 137.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Farmers National Banc stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.95.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.
About Farmers National Banc
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
